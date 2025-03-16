Amazon saw fit to renew the Aldis Hodge-starring series before the show’s debut, so let’s let Cross live rent free in our heads (like he does for defendants but in a better way) and speculate about what series creator Ben Watkins has in store for a second season.

Reacher is newly back and punching his way through undercover obstacles , and a virtual Reacher colleague (if we’re talking about Dad TV powerhouses on Prime Video/Amazon) will also return for more. That would be Cross, a show based upon James Patterson’s legendary forensic psychologist and detective, Alex Cross, while not directly adapting particular novels.

Plot

Not only did that early renewal happen, but Watkins revealed to Collider that the second season already finished filming last fall. He added that although this series doesn’t adapt specific books, he thinks of each season as “a book for me. They’re all based on new mysteries. Season 1 is Hero Complex, and Season 2 is called Bitter Fruit.”

Watkins also told Entertainment Weekly that the show will focus on a new murderer (after resolving the “Fanboy” killer case and the mystery of who killed Cross’ wife and why) while also building upon existing relationships, “but when we start getting into the world of the killer, it feels and looks different in a way that is fun and refreshing. It livens it up.” So much difference, so much vagueness.

However, the finale’s post-credits scene suggests possibly twisted motives from FBI Agent Kayla Craig, who offered Bobby Trey immunity (and money) for “a lot of dirt” involving Ramsey’s victims. As Watkins told EW in a finale post-mortem, this is a bridge to the second season:

“I wanted to start two conversations,” creator Ben Watkins says of the scene. “I always had plans for Bobby Trey, but the storyline almost requires that he go away for a long time. There has to be some sort of resolution to him. So I knew I had to plant a seed that would leave the door open for Bobby Trey’s return.” As for Kayla’s involvement, Watkins continues, “I also wanted to plant a seed that would make you question the different levels of Kayla Craig, who has just been nothing but helpful the entire time. Sometimes [she’s] a little comic relief, a little sarcastic humor, sometimes a little romantic chemistry, but mostly just someone who’s been helping. So I wanted to make you question her a little bit.”

Speculation abounds whether Kayla is a reference to FBI Agent Kyle Craig from the books, but Watkins did not shed light on the possible connection, similarities, or any motive therein.

The cast has been chatting, too. While speaking with TV Insider, Isaiah Mustafa (who portrays John Sampson) revealed that some characters might be unrecognizable to viewers when they return: “Whatever you know about those characters in the first season, be prepared to see something completely different in the second season. You will learn more.”