Hot on the heels of Larry David’s story about turning up at Jimmy Kimmel’s house, the curmudgeon is back for Curb Your Enthusiasm in the Season 11 trailer. And if we’ve ever needed some insight from the Seinfeld co-creator on the state of humanity, the time would be now (because of, obviously, humanity’s inept handling of the current global situation). As this new trailer shows, we’ll be soon seeing more of Vince Vaughn and Jon Hamm on Curb, and other guest stars on tap will include Carnage Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Kaley Cuoco, Patton Oswalt (whose ubiquity is only increasing, although I’m not sure how he finds the time), Tracey Ullman, and Lucy Liu. Oh hey there, goateed Seth Rogen, it’s nice to see you, too.

As Larry tells everyone in this trailer, “I hate people individually, but I love mankind.” Let that be a motto to us all. From HBO, here’s what we can expect from the new season (basically more of the same, thank god):

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush 0 can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns on October 24.