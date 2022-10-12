People have always been drawn to serial killers, but something about the somewhat awkwardly titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has really struck a nerve. The latest from Ryan Murphy, it stars nice boy Evan Peters as one of the 20th century’s most notorious murderers, it started big, continued to stay big, and, well, now it’s already an all-timer for the streamer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dahmer has been number one for TV for the third week in a row, which is impressive in itself. Even more impressive are the numbers. From Oct. 3rd through the 9th, it wrangled another 205.33 million hours of viewing, bringing its total to a whopping 701.37 million. For some perspective, Bridgerton brought in 656.26 million hours in its first 28 days. In other words, a show about a cannibal necrophiliac was able to pass everyone’s favorite progressive bodice ripper and with a week’s less time.

Also for some perspective: season four of Stranger Things pulled in a ginormous 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days, which at its rate, Dahmer will not be able to surpass. Still, not bad for a 10-episode show with an unpleasant subject that’s been a magnet for controversy, from enraging the family of one of Dahmer’s victims to earning the disinterest of almost-soundalike sweetheart Joe Pera.

