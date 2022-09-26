“I just want to start off by saying — I never murdered anyone.”

So begins Joe Pera’s conversation with Gawker. Ever since Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, premiered on Netflix, numerous people on Twitter have pointed out that Joe Pera, respectful comedian, sounds a lot like the midwest’s most famous serial killer. “Really f*cking me up that Dahmer has the same accent as Joe Pera in the new Netflix series,” reads one tweet. “The new Dahmer series is a dark turn for Joe Pera,” reads another.

Pera has “been getting a lot of texts and emails from old friends that I haven’t heard from in years” about Dahmer (what a rough weekend for the comedian, between the comparisons to a cannibal and his beloved Buffalo Bills losing). But he hasn’t watched it yet — nor does he plan to. Pera wonders, however, if Peters “decided to watch my show to counterbalance the heaviness of playing Jeffrey Dahmer, and something stuck.”

What if Netflix had asked Pera to play Dahmer? Would the bean arch fanatic have considered it? “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t know what’s to be learned from Jeffrey Dahmer in 2022. I think the money should be given to people who want to build the world with a little imagination, and not just make the same Jeffrey Dahmer story over and over again.”

We don’t deserve Joe Pera, the Paddington of people.

You can read the rest of the interview, including Pera’s pitch for a movie based on the sexy women in Big Buck Hunter, over on Gawker.

(Via Gawker)