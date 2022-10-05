The offensively titled (and actually offensive, depending on who you ask) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been out for less than a month, but it’s already one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever.

The Ryan Murphy-created series, starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, was viewed for 496.1 million hours after only 12 days — that puts it number nine on the streaming service’s top-10 list (English-language series only), based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release. With two more weeks to go before hitting the 28-day capstone, expect Dahmer to climb past 13 Reasons Why season two and Inventing Anna. Variety also reports that “between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, it was viewed for 299.84 million hours, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week ever. Season four of Stranger Things is the only title to beat Monster in that regard.”

Here’s the English language top 10

1. Stranger Things 4 (1,352,090,000)

2. Bridgerton: Season 2 (627,110,000)

3. Bridgerton: Season 1 (625,490,000)

4. Stranger Things 3 (582,100,000)

5. Lucifer: Season 5 (569,480,000)

6. The Witcher: Season 1 (541,010,000)

7. Inventing Anna (511,920,000)

8. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 (496,120,000)

9. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (496,050,000)

10. Ozark: Season 4 (491,090,000)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a hit, but at what cost? “I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” the sister of Dahmer’s first victim, Errol Lindsey, told Insider. “But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.”

(Via Variety)