Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (henceforth referred to as Dahmer) is a big hit for Netflix, with an upsetting number of people watching the Ryan Murphy/Ian Brennan-created limited series starring Evan Peters as the serial killer. But it’s also faced backlash from not only Joe Pera, but the families of Dahmer’s victims as well.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn,” Eric Perry, the cousin of Dahmer’s first victim, Errol Lindsey, tweeted, “but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?” Lindsey’s sister, Rita Isbell (who is played by actress DaShawn Barnes in the series), also spoke out against Dahmer in an essay for Insider:

I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it. But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid. I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I’m old. I’m very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.

You can read the rest of the essay here.

(Via Insider)