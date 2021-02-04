Jimmy Kimmel had his fun with Mike Lindell’s wild Newsmax interview, and now it’s Trevor Noah’s turn. “One thing that set [the Capitol riot] off was the conspiracy theory that the Democrats stole the election using rigged voting machines from Dominion,” The Daily Show host said during Wednesday’s episode. “It’s a conspiracy theory that was pushed by Trump supporters like Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and alt-right Mario, and the right-wing network Newsmax talked about it all the time.” It’s no “POOTY GHOULIANI,” but I move that we only refer to Mike Lindell as “alt-right Mario” from now on (the motion passes). “MyPillow Guy” makes him sound too cuddly.

In reference to the Newsmax anchor who stood up from his chair and walked off screen as Lindell continued to rant, Noah said, “That defamation lawsuit has Newsmax shook. You see that dude? He peaced out of there like the Chipotle just hit. But you see, that’s the power of the courts right there, because Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on, but the second he started saying sh*t that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, ‘No, no, no, my man! Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit? That sh*t’s serious!’” He also compared Newsmax to “Fox News after it stopped taking its meds.”

You can watch The Daily Show clip above.