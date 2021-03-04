Let the past die, unless it’s constantly reminding Ted Cruz about the time he abandoned Texas during a historic winter storm, so he and his family could vacation in Cancun.

Daisy Ridley hasn’t forgotten — she also hasn’t forgotten that the senator criticized her Star Wars character, Rey, while defending Gina Carano. After Cruz praised the fired The Mandalorian actress for not playing an “emotionally tortured Jedi,” Ridley responded, “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.” The Chaos Walking star was asked about dunking on Cruz (it’s Seth Rogen approved!) during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“What was weird was I had no idea,” Ridley told fellow Cruz-hater Jimmy Kimmel, “and I was doing interviews and somebody goes, ‘Oh, did you hear what Ted Cruz said?’ I was like, ‘Ted Cruz is talking about me? Like what?’ So they said it and I responded and I couldn’t remember what I said, because you know you have that heart-pounding thing of like, ‘Oh my god, why has he said something about me?’ And then we entered the interview and I was like, ‘I said something about American politics and people hate when actors talk about politics.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?'” At least she is used to pissing off the worst people (no one teach Ted Cruz the term “Mary Sue”).

Ridley had nothing to worry about. Following her diss, she heard from J.J. Abrams, Josh Gad, and LucasFilm marketing head Lynne Hale, who called her a “badass.” Plus, as Kimmel noted, Democrats don’t like Ted Cruz, “but Republicans also don’t like Ted Cruz.” There is one bad thing about Ridley criticizing him, however. “Sadly, I will tell you, he’s going to be very excited that Rey mentioned his name tonight,” Kimmel said. “He’ll be tapping his feet together like a seal tonight.” You can watch the clip above.