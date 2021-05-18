Some people — including some entertainment journalists — are still trying to wrap their heads about cryptocurrency, as well as NFTs, those digital collectibles that have taken the entertainment industry…well, not by storm, exactly, but which have at least gotten some not-always-appreciative attention. But it appears Dan Harmon is aiming to be the first animation maven to bridge the crypto divide. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the next show from the co-creator and mastermind of Rick and Morty is leaning hard into Blockchain and those pesky NFTs.

For starters, the show — announced back in February and revealed to concern Ancient Greece — has a name: Krapopolis, which, as a representative for parent company Fox described it during a presentation Monday, is “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

But that’s not quite groundbreaking. This, however, is: Fox says it will be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.” What does that mean, exactly? Essentially that it will be interactive, but in a new way. In their presentation, Fox said the show will “connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs,” and they’ll “curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward superfans.”

Fox also describes themselves as a “advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company.” That’s a lot to unpack, but the idea of being both “advertiser-focused” and “artist-first” certainly sounds fishy.

Though NFTs have been embraced by some artists, mostly in the music industry, such as Post Malone, Doja Cat and Eminem. So welcome to the cutting edge, the guy who got McDonald’s Szechuan sauce from 1998 back in the news.

(Via THR)