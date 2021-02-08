Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon just lined up his next big animated series as part of his new exclusive deal with Fox. The new adult-oriented show will be set in Ancient Greece as a family comprised of humans, god, and monsters attempt to run the world’s first city without destroying everyone and everything in the process. Via Variety:

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space.”

The currently untitled Ancient Greece series is only just getting off the ground and has yet to lock down a voice cast, so don’t look for it to hit Fox until sometime in 2022. In the meantime, despite signing an exclusive broadcast deal with Fox, Harmon is still hard at work at delivering more Rick and Morty for Cartoon Network. In fact, he revealed back in October that the pandemic has actually made the show even more on schedule, which presumably came as a shock to fans who are used to waiting a long time between Rick and Morty seasons.

“It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore,” Harmon said during a PaleyFest panel. “Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”

