It has been more than 10 years since Community debuted its pilot episode on NBC. While the comedy hit more than a few rough patches over its six seasons, it managed to earn a cult following that continues growing to this day. And they’re not ready to say goodbye to the gang from Greendale Community College—especially when shows like Nash Bridges are getting rebooted. While the show’s cast members and creators have moved on to other projects, series creator Dan Harmon isn’t counting out the idea that a Community movie could be in the cards.

In an interview with Vulture’s “Good One” podcast, which was spotted by Syfy, Harmon talked about the “philosophical” questions he needs to answer before truly digging into the possibility of a Community movie:

“Here’s the biggest philosophical question: Are you supposed to service a mythical new viewer? The obvious, dogmatic, practical, off-the-street answer is like, No, you don’t. It’s fan service. Why would there be a Community movie? Who do you think is going to walk in off the street and buy popcorn and sit and watch a Community movie like that? They deserve to be punished. Why are they doing that?… Formalistically, you owe a movie that I think the fans can not only enjoy, but they can stand back and go, You know, the crazy thing about this Community movie is that if you didn’t know there was a show, this is an insanely good movie.”

As surreal as the show itself could be, Harmon himself cannot help but apply basic logic when thinking about how to make a Community reunion work. Also, given how much time has passed, he wants to create a situation in which all of these characters come back together in a way that feels organic.

“Do you want to see these people play dress-up in their old outfits and come in and go, ‘Look at me. Meep meep, moop moop. Look what I used to do’? Yes, to some degree; no, to some degree. And contrary to that, do you want to see these people not doing that and coming in in pantsuits and going, ‘I’m an adult now. Meep meep, moop moop. Remember when we did this?’”

It’s a question that only Harmon can answer, and it looks like he’s getting there—even if the process is taking longer than fans would have hoped. “I am, at least once a week, thinking about it, because the gears are turning,” Harmon said. “There is, like … a thing is happening. Logistically, the locks are coming away. And the only problems are becoming the creative ones, which is great, because I love those problems. I love having these conversations, and they’re being had.”

(Via Syfy)