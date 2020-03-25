Warning: Below are spoilers for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead.

Danai Gurira had a good, long life on The Walking Dead, having played resilient survivor Michonne over 125 episodes spanning eight whole seasons. Things have to come to an end, and they did, on Sunday’s episode. She wasn’t killed off; she got to leave in a way that left it open for her to swing by the Rick Grimes movies. But it’s still an ending, and the actress took to Twitter Wednesday to bid everyone, from co-workers to fans, adieu.

Next to a picture of her on set holding a muddy pair of boots, Gurai gushed a bittersweet missive that acknowledged the difficult times we’re all currently in. “Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once?” she wrote.

She continued:

“Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple of days. I have changed and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding Walking Dead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me. Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this story. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance. The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it neve rends. Thank you so much for the videos and tribute; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough.

Gurai left the show in part to follow other opportunities, although she’s already a prominent member of the Black Panther wing of the MCU, as warrior Okoye, as well as a Tony-nominated playwright. We’ll be hearing from her, and we don’t mean a postcard.