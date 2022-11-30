frank reynolds
Danny DeVito Is Being Called A ‘Man Of The People’ For His Tweets Directed At Joe Biden

If Danny DeVito directs a tweet towards a politician, you know it’s going to be good.

“Antonin Scalia retire bitch” belongs in the Twitter Hall of Fame (before the Twitter Hall of Fame collapses into a sinkhole caused by one of the Boring Company’s secondhand machines), but lately, the actor/director/hoagie enjoyer has been hoping to get the attention of President Biden. Earlier this week, DeVito tweeted, “Joseph, while you’re fixing things with the railroad… get them to pass The Equality Act affording civil rights to the LGBTQ community. And extend the child tax credit. How bout the 35$ cap on insulin… all’s I’m saying, a few things already passed in the house. C’mon buddy.”

After Biden called on “Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation’s freight railroads set for the end of next week,” according to CNN, DeVito was fed up. “No Joe, you’re supposed to help the railroad workers… you got it backwards,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “A handful of sick days c’mon! Workers of the world unite!”

If Biden doesn’t do something, he’s going to get one of these:

For now, DeVito is being hailed as a pro-union man of the people.

