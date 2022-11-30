If Danny DeVito directs a tweet towards a politician, you know it’s going to be good.

“Antonin Scalia retire bitch” belongs in the Twitter Hall of Fame (before the Twitter Hall of Fame collapses into a sinkhole caused by one of the Boring Company’s secondhand machines), but lately, the actor/director/hoagie enjoyer has been hoping to get the attention of President Biden. Earlier this week, DeVito tweeted, “Joseph, while you’re fixing things with the railroad… get them to pass The Equality Act affording civil rights to the LGBTQ community. And extend the child tax credit. How bout the 35$ cap on insulin… all’s I’m saying, a few things already passed in the house. C’mon buddy.”

After Biden called on “Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation’s freight railroads set for the end of next week,” according to CNN, DeVito was fed up. “No Joe, you’re supposed to help the railroad workers… you got it backwards,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “A handful of sick days c’mon! Workers of the world unite!”

If Biden doesn’t do something, he’s going to get one of these:

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

For now, DeVito is being hailed as a pro-union man of the people.

danny devito, man of the people 🫶🏻 https://t.co/uGfqFAD6XB — Janus Rose (@janusrose) November 29, 2022

I once ran into Danny Devito at an anti-war rally in LA, back in 2004.

He was chilling in the crowd. I was like, "doenst anyone know who this dude is?!?! It's Danny Davito!!!". He was super nice.

Literally the best moment. https://t.co/0mkOFU6JD3 — Decolonized Buffalo Podcast (@DecolonizedBP) November 30, 2022

i fucking love Based Danny DeVito so much https://t.co/oNJsKsbKBW — Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 (@bugsmaytrix) November 29, 2022

Can we just get Danny DeVito to be president?!? 🙏 https://t.co/4z07ZzYZ8b — Gentleman Ball (@OMGitsGball) November 30, 2022

Danny DeVito just said workers of the world unite!!

I'm fucking pogchamp rn holy shit https://t.co/O5cvzyCjrJ — Inke Noir SFW (@InkeNoirSFW) November 30, 2022

DANNY DEVITO IS ONE OF US!!! An actual real person who cares about all of us who are struggling, suffering, and barely able to make it from one day to the next!! TRUTH SPOKEN DANNY!! Maybe Biden will listen to you …he doesn't seem to care about most of us out here! 👇 https://t.co/xvl7vyvcLM — Daeley — SPEAK TRUTH FROM YOUR SOUL!! (@Daeley123) November 29, 2022

Danny DeVito being an outspoken progressive never fails to make me smile. I adore this goblin human https://t.co/9KjwAANpDX — ☠ Blake The Lich ☠ (@BlakeTheLich) November 30, 2022

More Danny DeVito, less Joe Biden. https://t.co/a70MnyMduZ — Jacobin (@jacobin) November 30, 2022