There is a very small handful of celebrities that are universally loved and cared for on social media. Actual Angel Keanu Reeves is one good example, while Daniel Craig also gets his fair share of praise. And who doesn’t love a good Bob Odenkirk tweet every once in a while?

Of course, there is one actor so iconic, so meme-worthy that every time there is a moment to celebrate him, we have to do it. And that actor is Danny DeVito. Who would have thought that the really mean dad from Matilda who gave you nightmares would actually turn out to be a nice dude?

Everyone has been taking the time to share their best Devito memories. We all have one! For example, my alma mater famously created an eclectic Danny Devito shrine in one of the public bathrooms, to which Devito gave his seal of approval. Then he got mad at the mess and told everyone to clean it up. An eco-conscious icon! To celebrate his 78th birthday, here are some more gems:

Happy birthday to the Trashman himself, Danny Devito! pic.twitter.com/c10F5dYHiX — Izzy Drinking Chud Tears (@Exploceebo) November 17, 2022

Happy 78th birthday to the GOAT @DannyDeVito thanks for all the laughs pic.twitter.com/wB1ANpyQCr — Steveland Brown (@stevemurph00) November 17, 2022

It's Danny DeVito's 78th birthday today, so let's celebrate by watching him crawl out of a sofa, naked.pic.twitter.com/zC4wLKU5H9 — LADbible (@ladbible) November 17, 2022

it is danny devito's birthday today so here's the garbage shrine i made in animal crossing once in his honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fCrJIIg4HQ — bloodyfaster (@bloodyfasterTV) November 17, 2022

Added Laura Palmer's Theme to my favorite Sunny scene for @DannyDeVito's birthday pic.twitter.com/9tFo4aSIxa — Sein Peaks (@Seinpeaks) November 17, 2022

On This day in Movie History. November 16th 1944: DANNY DeVITO is born. (🎥 – Batman Returns 1992)pic.twitter.com/5XJn7K3wTD — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) November 17, 2022

Hope #DannyDevito is gettin real weird with it today pic.twitter.com/Mf1sg0v9Ca — skinny but fat (@skinnyfaaat) November 17, 2022

It’s DANNY DEVITO’S birthday today… …and it was a long hard road to fame… …including working as a hairdresser in a New Jersey beauty salon, where he was known as ‘Mr Dan.’ pic.twitter.com/gA0R1Hk1Un — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 17, 2022

It happens to be an icon’s birthday today. Sending you so much love, @dannydevito. Hope you have a legendary day! pic.twitter.com/uXX8LiEnJM — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 17, 2022

IT'S @DannyDeVito DAY! In honor of the trash man, we're eating his favorite Jersey dish: taylor ham on a hard roll with mustard and lettuce.#DannyDeVitoDay pic.twitter.com/e1bT68D4bu — New Jersey (@NJGov) November 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Daddy Devito—oops, I mean, Danny Devito. — 🔪susu (@Susu_jpg) November 17, 2022

Devito is just a lone person with a dream: to make people laugh and eat eggs. It’s a life so many wish to lead, but none are truly capable of. Besides him.