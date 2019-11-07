Early last year, Amazon revealed Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and the creative team behind Mozart in the Jungle were adapting the 1992 comedy classic A League of Their Own for television. Since then, little else about the project has been revealed, either through official releases or through breaking news stories regarding unconfirmed casting reports or other related matters. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday that none other than The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden is in talks to star alongside Jacobson in the brewing adaptation.

For the moment, the project is still gearing up to film a pilot episode only, but Carden’s potential casting is promising. So too, for that matter, is the fact that Jacobson is not only going to star in the pilot, but she’s also writing and executive producing the adaptation alongside Mozart in the Jungle‘s Will Graham. Amazon’s A League of Their Own is billed as “a modern look at the league” depicted in the original film:

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.

Hopefully, should the pilot succeed and Amazon give A League of Their Own a full series order, it will last much longer than the 1993 CBS adaptation, which was canceled after only three episodes had aired.

