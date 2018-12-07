YouTube

Daredevil is, well, dead. At least for now. Netflix isn’t interested in bringing back a show that might be a lame duck as Disney launches a Marvel and Star Wars-filled streaming platform of its own, and so the Hell’s Kitchen hero will no longer be bringing new episodes to the platform anymore.

Charlie Cox, the actor who plays Matt Murdoch for three seasons on the Netflix show, has finally spoken out about the show’s cancellation a week after it was announced there would not be a fourth season of the critically-acclaimed show despite strong ratings and plenty of interest in Marvel properties.

We know the likely reasons why Daredevil is dead, and so does Cox, but that doesn’t mean the man who played Murdoch is totally OK with how things went down.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s just how business works,” he continues. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Cox called playing Murdoch a “dream job” and said he “loved” the experience. And the quotes he gave EW here really do feel genuine. The amount of care put into the show was obvious from the beginning, which is why many were forlorn when word came down that there would not be a Season 4.