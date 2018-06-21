MTV

In this sick, sad world of ours, we need the disaffected sarcasm of Daria Morgendorffer now more than ever. So, it should come as no surprise that MTV is planning on rebooting the Beavis and Butt-Head spin-off Daria, along with The Real World, Made, and the previously-announced Aeon Flux.

MTV has launched a new production unit, MTV Studios — and with it put in the works a batch of new shows and revivals of properties from the Viacom-owned cable channel’s extensive content library. Among the initial MTV Studios slate is a new iteration of the animated series Daria from Inside Amy Schumer writer Grace Edwards; Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis’s reimagining of sci-fi animated series Aeon Flux with fellow exec producer Gale Anne Hurd; a revival with Bunim/Murray Productions of reality series The Real World; and a new version of unscripted series Made.

Here’s the logline for Daria & Jodie (the name of her friend who isn’t Jane): “The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender, and race.”

Daria was on before reboots became A Thing — even Beavis and Butt-Head got one — but I’d bet my Mystik Spiral album that Daria would hate them. Or maybe that’s high school Daria. In the reboot, she could be a hard-working mother living in the suburbs with two kids, a peppy cheerleader and a cynic. Original!

(Via Variety)