A ‘Daria’ Spinoff, ‘Jodie,’ Was Picked Up By Comedy Central

MTV animation fans still hoping for a Daria reboot will have to settle for the next best thing: a reboot featuring one of the show’s iconic characters. Thursday brought word that Comedy Central had reportedly picked up Jodie, a spinoff of the late 90s MTV hit cartoon Daria.

Comedy Central has nabbed animated series Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria, with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the main character and executive producing. The series, from creator and head writer Grace Edwards and MTV Studios, will be paired with Comedy Central’s flagship series, South Park.

The original Daria ran from 1997 to 2001 on MTV and is revered by those who grew up in the era where MTV aired animated television shows. Rumors of a reboot have swirled for years, including word in 2018 that both Daria and The Real World were primed for reboots. But what Comedy Central picked up will be a show focused on a post-college Jodie, not the one we saw in high school.

The new series is based on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at the fictional Lawndale High. Jodie picks up with her character graduating from college and entering a complicated world. What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.

Daria itself, mind you, was a spin-off of Beavis and Butthead, so there’s certainly some fertile ground in the extended universe for more shows. Jodie will reportedly be packaged with South Park on the comedy network.

