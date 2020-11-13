Disney+ is in early development on a reboot of a classic Disney afternoon cartoon, Darkwing Duck. Considering the character has appeared in episodes of the popular reboot of Disney’s DuckTales, the news of a Darkwing revival might not come as a total surprise, but the creative talent will probably sound unexpected. Longtime writing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will reportedly be executive producing the new reboot with their Point Grey Pictures production company, which is also behind the hit Amazon series The Boys (talk about working on completely opposite ends of the superhero spectrum). Via Variety:

The original “Darkwing Duck” was created by Tad Stones and ran from 1991-1992 for three seasons and 91 episodes. It originally aired on The Disney Channel and ABC while also airing in syndication. The series followed the titular duck superhero, who lived an ordinary suburban life under the secret identity of Drake Mallard. He is assisted in his crime fighting by his sidekick and pilot Launchpad McQuack. He is also sometimes assisted by his adopted daughter, Gosalyn.

The Darkwing Duck reboot shows signs of a pattern for Rogen. Over the summer, it was announced that he’d be involved in a reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, another popular children’s cartoon from the ’90s. However, that project will be an animated movie instead of a series, and according to Rogen, it will lean heavily into his strongest skillset: making teenage movies. The Ninja Turtles movie will be made with Nickelodeon, so all that’s missing from Rogen’s portfolio is a project for Cartoon Network, and he’ll be the stoner king of children’s entertainment.

(Via Variety)