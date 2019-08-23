Dave Chappelle Will Host A Block Party In Dayton To Honor Mass Shooting Victims





Getty Image

Dave Chappelle is apparently giving back to the city of Dayton, Ohio, that was recently the site of tragic gun violence. The comedian is reportedly scheduled to host a block party in Dayton as a way to pay tribute to the victims of a mass shooting that took place there earlier in the month.

According to Rolling Stone, Chappelle will host the “Gem City Shine” block party and benefit concert on August 25.

Dayton was where yet another horrific mass shooting happened on August 4, hours after one in El Paso, Texas, at a Walmart in the border town. The event is free, but tickets will be required for admission and will be made available to locals through Ticketmaster.

The event’s Facebook page doesn’t have any specifics about who will perform, but Chappelle will host the event and “Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.”

Chappelle certainly counts some big musicians and performers as friends, but there’s no word on who exactly will be there other than himself. That’s certainly a huge draw for the event, though, and Rolling Stone described in more detail why the region is special to Chappelle.

Along with honoring the victims of the Dayton shooting, Gem City Shine is also being billed as a way to “reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends.” During the event, attendees will be able to contribute to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and the Oregon District Business Association, which is helping local businesses with recovery efforts. Though Chappelle was born and raised in Washington, D.C., he spent much of his childhood in Yellow Springs, Ohio — just outside Dayton — where his father taught at Antioch College. Chappelle still resides in Yellow Springs with his family and even makes the occasional appearance at city council meeting.

Chappelle has stayed busy as of late: his latest Netflix special, Sticks & Stones, drops on August 26.