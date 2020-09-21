Succession creator Jesse Armstrong may have sent an “un-thank you” message to Donald Trump and Boris Johnson after winning Outstanding Drama at Sunday’s Emmys, but that wasn’t the most notable acceptance speech of the weekend.

That honor belongs to Dave Chappelle, whose comedy special Sticks and Stones won three awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), during the Creative Arts Emmy virtual ceremonies. He beat fellow nominees John Mulaney and Tiffany Haddish, among others, despite Sticks and Stones being widely panned for taking “aim at everyone from queer and transgender activists and the #MeToo movement to critics of R. Kelly, Kevin Hart, and Louis C.K… He even mocks the men who accused Michael Jackson of child sex abuse in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which he calls ‘gross’ and urges his audience not to watch,” according to Vox.

Chappelle (who never won an Emmy for Chappelle’s Show) took aim at his critics in his acceptance speech. In front of an audience, he sarcastically called the win a “complete surprise. I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me; I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f*ck up forever.” Chappelle also ripped the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for not giving Stan Lathan, who won Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, a directing Emmy until now.

He said this:

“Stan Lathan has been directing television since 1968,” Chappelle continued in regards to the director of Sticks & Stones. “Any show I watched growing up, he directed it… And finally, you motherf*ckers finally gave him an Emmy tonight. He deserves so much more, but I’m glad you came around.”

You can watch the speech below.

(Via Complex)