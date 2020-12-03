Dave Chappelle’s been enjoying time in Texas lately, including a three-night comedy engagement, along with appearing on an episode of Joe Rogan’s (newly) Austin-based Spotify podcast. They must have enjoyed the mutual vibes (and perhaps mutual questionable judgment regarding live shows?) because they are again joining forces for a December 2020 residency in Austin. The duo’s team-up will last for five engagements, and Chappelle will hold separate “Dave Chappelle and Friends” dates for a total of ten dates.

In doing so, Chappelle will return to Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, an outdoor venue connected to Stubb’s BBQ restaurant. The press release specifies a number of Covid-19 related precautions, including socially distanced tables that must be reserved by groups of only 4,6, or 8 tickets. Masks will be required (unless people are eating or drinking), and hand-sanitizer stations, along with staggered entry to the venue, will be monitored. “Safety is a top priority” is being quoted in the residency announcement, but of course, any group event (even with declared social distancing) amid skyrocketing cases is probably not the wisest move. Here are those dates:

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Friday, December 11, 2020

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Dave Chappelle and Friends

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Friday December 18, 2020

Saturday December 19, 2020

Sunday December 20, 2020

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday, December 4.