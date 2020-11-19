COVID-19 vaccines are on the way. As Dr. Fauci put things, “the cavalry is coming,” but in the meantime, major American cities are locking down ahead of the holidays in an attempt to slow the virus’ spread. Texas is not doing so hot, particularly in El Paso, and the rates are high across the board, including in Austin and Houston. That’s why it’s pretty surprising that the legendary Dave Chappelle — who engineered some socially-distanced Ohio comedy shows with pals earlier this year but cancelled September sets — is out there performing right now. By “there,” I mean the Lone Star State.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Chappelle (who recently fired off a scathing SNL monologue fit for 2020) has a three-night comedy engagement at The House of Blues Houston for this upcoming weekend. Social-distancing guidelines are being stressed (including that tickets can only be “purchased in groups of four”), with mandatory masks:

[M]asks will be required at all times while inside the venue. In addition to wearing masks, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue. Those with negative test results will be allowed to enter. Customers who receive a positive test will be turned away, but refunds will be available.

This isn’t Chappelle’s first recent Texas rodeo, either. He popped into Austin for three shows earlier this week at an outdoor venue, Waller Creek Amphitheater at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q. Those shows were sold out, but there’s no word on what capacity will be at The House of Blues Houston, which is not an indoor venue. Houston is currently advising that people limit gathering numbers throughout the holiday season.

