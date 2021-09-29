Dave Chappelle and Netflix have revealed the final chapter in his stand-up comedy series for the streaming service. Titled The Closer, the new teaser reveals that this sixth special completes a body of work which includes: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. While the teaser does not reveal any new material for the special, it does include a release date, which Chappelle fans will be happy to know is very soon. Next week, in fact, as The Closer starts streaming on Tuesday, October 5.

The new special marks an amicable relationship with Chappelle and Netflix that was strengthened earlier in the year when the streaming company worked with the comedian to get him the license back for his classic sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show. When the series popped up on Netflix and HBO Max back in November 2020, Chappelle implored his fans not to stream it until he got paid. After the show mysteriously disappeared, it reappeared on Netflix in February followed by an Instagram video from Chappelle where he personally thanked Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for doing right by him. “I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much,” Chappelle said in a message to fans.

However, the major question mark is whether Chappelle will continue to make specials for Netflix. The promotion for The Closer leans heavily into the fact that it’s the “final chapter” for the comedian, but the final chapter to what? Just this latest series of specials for Netflix, or Chappelle doing stand-up altogether?

The Closer premieres October 5 on Netflix.