It’s had competition over the years from the likes of Chernobyl, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones, but Planet Earth II remains atop the IMDb Top 250. The Planet Earth sequel is the top-rated show on IMDB with a 9.5 rating, followed by the original’s 9.4 (which is tied with Band of Brothers, among others). The popularity of the nature documentary series can be attributed to the cute animals and the planet’s stunning landscapes, but really, it’s because narrator Sir David Attenborough has a soothing voice. Attenborough has a new series coming out next month, Netflix’s A Life on Our Planet, and to celebrate its release, the 94-year-old joined Instagram — and broke a world record:

Sir David Attenborough (UK) has debuted on Instagram and claimed the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram. Sir David’s first post, an IGTV video about global warming concerns, was posted at 2 a.m. PDT and his account reached one million followers over four hours later at 6:44 a.m. PDT – with the video gaining more than two million views.

That’s according to the Guinness World Records, which notes that the previous record-holder was Jennifer Aniston; Attenborough beat her to a million by over 30 minutes. Also, Friends only has a 8.8 rating on IMDb (#45 overall), so he’s double-dunking on Rachel.

Here’s more on Attenborough’s new project:

In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen… The film addresses some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, providing a snapshot of global nature loss in a single lifetime. With it comes a powerful message of hope for future generations as Attenborough reveals the solutions to help save our planet from disaster.

A Life on Our Planet premieres on Netflix on October 4.

