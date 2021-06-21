While promoting his pandemic-delayed debut as Red Guardian in Marvel’s Black Widow, David Harbour opened up about the heavily anticipated return of Stranger Things. While Season 4 probably won’t make its debut until early 2022, fans can’t wait to see where the show goes next, and Harbour definitely knows how to work that crowd.

According to the Chief Hopper actor, Stranger Things Season 4 is his “favorite season,” and he’s very excited that the ’80s-infused horror/sci-fi series will finally start working towards its endgame. Via Collider:

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

Despite Harbour’s character seemingly dying at the end of Season 3, the cat’s completely out of the bag that he survived, and the actor has developed a penchant for equating Chief Hopper’s return with the legendary resurrection of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

“We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection – Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White,” Harbour told Total Film back in September 2020. “It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”

