David Letterman’s run as a late-night host came to an end in 2015 after 33 years, and since then, he’s hopefully been relaxing a little bit, although we’ve seen him return for more in-depth interviews in Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. One of the most popular segments on his show, though, will live on at TBS, which is aiming to increase its unscripted offerings. According to Deadline, Stupid Pet Tricks is happening as a standalone show, and the surely energetic endeavor will be hosted by Sarah Silverman.

That segment, believe it or not, ran for three decades, here and there and never predictably, and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants production company is involved with him helping to executive produce this show. Expect a “parade of pets” doing their bizarre things and a live audience to react and judge accordingly. Here’s more from Deadline:

Stupid Pet Tricks, the series, promises to retain all the original segment’s charm, silly fun and appreciation for the often-absurd bond between humans and their animal friends, with Silverman infusing it with a quirky vibe. Each episode will feature a parade of pets … in the quest to be crowned with the coveted title of Stupidest Trick of the Week.

The show should arrive fairly soon, given that production will begin sometime in 2021. While we’re on the subject, allow me to express a sigh of relief that “Creepy Dave” isn’t getting a dramatized solo show or anything. I wouldn’t be mad to see more of Rupert Jee and the Hello Deli, though. While we wait for Stupid Pet Tricks to arrive, please enjoy this dog who said, “Obama.”

