David Schwimmer’s return to TV comedy with Peacock’s Intelligence led him to visit with Jimmy Fallon, who asked him to finally give the definitive word (after the 5:00 minute mark above) on whether Ross and Rachel were truly “on a break” (when he slept with another woman toward the end of Friends‘ third season). That question played out, off and on, for the rest of the series, despite the fact that the incident actually involved an episode called “The One Where Ross And Rachel Take A Break.”

Fallon needed to get this subject squared away, so we can all sleep a fraction of a degree better during these troubled times. After confirming that people do in fact scream, “Pivot!” at him on the street, Schwimmer delivered his verdict on the “break” thing: “It’s not even a question. They were on a break.” There you have it, everyone. As for Rachel’s retaliatory assertion in this episode (“It’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy and it is a big deal”), that subject never arose in the Fallon-Schwimmer conversation, although Chandler Bing’s “I knew it!” probably says it all.

The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story further revealed to his host that discussion on the HBO Max Friends reunion special are still ongoing regarding timing. They’re hoping to shoot sometime in mid-August, but Schwimmer says they’re hanging tight for a few more weeks for “one we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if it’s not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”