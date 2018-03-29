HBO

To some, he’s Sheriff Seth Bullock. To others, he’s Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. To probably a few people, he’s Mickey from Scream 2. But to everyone, he’s Timothy Olyphant, handsome devil, and he’s breaking hearts about the Deadwood movie. The fires for a big-screen adaptation of HBO’s Western series, which ran from 2004-2007, were first stoked over 10 years ago. Creator David Milch delivered a “two-hour movie script” to HBO, and last year, HBO programming president Casey Bloys (who read the “terrific script”) said, “Assuming that we could get all the actors back together, I think this is something we would do possibly [fall] 2018… I’m feeling optimistic about it.”

Maybe he shouldn’t be.

When a caller asked for an update on the Deadwood movie on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, Olyphant said, “I am hopeful. I’m a huge fan of David Milch. The man means the world to me. It’s one of the most amazing creative experiences I’ve ever been able to be apart of… It would just be a lovely excuse to get all those people back together.” Sounds promising! “That being said,” he continued, “there’s no f*cking way it’s ever going to happen.”

The Santa Clarita Diet star did later add, “It’s closer to being a reality than it’s ever been,” but “no f*cking way” is way more definitive than “no way.” You can take the man out of Deadwood, but you can’t take Deadwood out of the man.

