Timothy Olyphant Thinks There’s ‘No F*cking Way’ The ‘Deadwood’ Movie Will Happen

#Deadwood #Timothy Olyphant
03.29.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

HBO

To some, he’s Sheriff Seth Bullock. To others, he’s Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. To probably a few people, he’s Mickey from Scream 2. But to everyone, he’s Timothy Olyphant, handsome devil, and he’s breaking hearts about the Deadwood movie. The fires for a big-screen adaptation of HBO’s Western series, which ran from 2004-2007, were first stoked over 10 years ago. Creator David Milch delivered a “two-hour movie script” to HBO, and last year, HBO programming president Casey Bloys (who read the “terrific script”) said, “Assuming that we could get all the actors back together, I think this is something we would do possibly [fall] 2018… I’m feeling optimistic about it.”

Maybe he shouldn’t be.

When a caller asked for an update on the Deadwood movie on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, Olyphant said, “I am hopeful. I’m a huge fan of David Milch. The man means the world to me. It’s one of the most amazing creative experiences I’ve ever been able to be apart of… It would just be a lovely excuse to get all those people back together.” Sounds promising! “That being said,” he continued, “there’s no f*cking way it’s ever going to happen.”

The Santa Clarita Diet star did later add, “It’s closer to being a reality than it’s ever been,” but “no f*cking way” is way more definitive than “no way.” You can take the man out of Deadwood, but you can’t take Deadwood out of the man.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadwood#Timothy Olyphant
TAGSDEADWOODTIMOTHY OLYPHANT

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP