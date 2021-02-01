The streaming services continue to crank out fresh content during the pandemic, although the faucet has undeniably slowed on cable and network TV. Never fear, this can be a time of exploration and stepping outside one’s comfort zone. Take, for example, Jim Belushi’s recent social media inquiry. The weed connoisseur and Blues Brother sought anime recommendations on Twitter and received a lot of cannabis jokes in response. However, he also received genuine suggestions, which were rad. Hopefully, he’s enjoying some of those shows because, honestly, there are so many different Japanese anime genres that I believe anyone who is willing can find something to dig.

Jumping over that initial hurdle requires some effort because, let’s face it, knowing where to begin with anime TV can seem intimidating (movies are a little easier because Studio Ghibli is a slam-dunk starting point if you wanna go there). Many of these shows arrive with frenetic promos, spiky-haired characters, cosplay-enthusiast fans, and, yes, the subtitles. That’s where we’re attempting to provide some insight: with suggestions on accessible series that might appeal to you, based upon similarities to live-action series. Don’t expect us to get precious about dub (dubbed voices) versus sub (subtitles) here. Nope, we’re not gonna nerd out that much but, instead, we shall focus on the stories and characters that we think you might enjoy and, hopefully, bingewatch.

Here we go with our first suggestion, Death Note (2006, Viz Media), all 37 episodes of which are streamable on Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and the king of all anime-stacked streaming services, Crunchyroll.

What Death Note is about: They say that boredom kills, right? Well, in this series, the sentiment lives, literally. A bored god of death (a Shinigami) named Ryuk seeks amusement by visiting Earth and dropping a mysterious notebook into a Japanese schoolyard. A bored 17-year-old genius, Light Yagami, sees the projectile fall to the ground and cannot resist checking it out. He also cannot resist making use of the notebook’s purpose once he reads a few initial rules that are scribbled within its confines. Here’s how those rules boil down:

– The Death Note notebook has the power to kill any human whose name is written in the note.

– The writer must envision the person’s face while writing his or her name. This prevents the death of, say, the wrong John Smith; it also requires that the writer must know the true name of the person they wish to kill.

– The cause of death may be specified, and if no specification is made, the target will die from a heart attack.

– The Death Note cannot kill a Shinigami.

– The writer won’t be punished in the afterlife for using this book, though he will be prohibited from entering both Heaven and Hell.

As one can guess, Light kills once and finds that (much like with a can of Pringles) once he’s popped that top, he just can’t stop. He initially justifies his actions by thinking of himself in vigilante terms: if he kills a criminal and stops one crime, why not kill all criminals? He even manages to directly save a woman who almost certainly would have been raped, if he had not intervened with the notebook. Convinced that he’s doing good and creating a new world, for which he aims to eventually be a god, Light starts knocking off known convicted criminals, too. Soon enough, the bodies start piling up along with plentiful news coverage (all of those mysterious heart attacks don’t make sense) of a figure that becomes known as “Kira.” And law enforcement starts digging into matters with the help of an enigmatic detective, known only as L. That’s when the cat-and-mouse war of wills begins, and it’s a testament to the writing on this series that the dynamic between Light and L. never grows tiresome, despite spanning dozens of episodes.

The story remains quite simple — both L and Light are attempting to figure out each other’s identities while dancing too close to their opposing flames. In L’s case, he obviously wants to bring a serial killer to justice. In Light’s case, he wants L’s name, so it can go in that Death Note. It might seem like I’m giving away too much, but rest assured that endless twists arrive to make these tasks increasingly difficult for both figures.