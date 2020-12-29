Actor and weed connoisseur Jim Belushi is getting through the pandemic like the rest of us: by looking for the best bingewatches out there. His quest led to an unanticipated place, however, when the Blues Brother decided that he had a hankering for some anime. He knew exactly where to turn (to nerds) and admit that he didn’t have extensive knowledge of the subject, and Twitter was here for Belushi.
“Any anime fans out there?” he tweeted. “I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them – however I don’t know much else. But, I just saw ‘Your Name’ and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up!”
Anime streaming service Crunchyroll was quick to provide a recommendation: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
If you've got the time to invest in a series, can't recommend Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! enough, it's a love letter to the art of animation and the passion that makes ideas come alive on the screen. pic.twitter.com/oQWFKFmYNX
From there, the suggestions poured forth into Belushi’s replies. People were thrilled at his enthusiasm and stepped forward with Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, Akira, Paprika, Trigun, and more.
Before long, though, user Kelli Caplinger noted, “lol, jim belushi asking the internet ‘any anime fans out here? is akin to going to a grateful dead concert and shouting, ‘anyone got any weed?'” She wasn’t wrong. Belushi himself soon declared, “Apparently, a lot of people think anime and cannabis go together. I guess I’m set!”
The recommendations continued, as did the sentiment of anime helping bring people together during this tough time. Much respect.
