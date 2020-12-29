Actor and weed connoisseur Jim Belushi is getting through the pandemic like the rest of us: by looking for the best bingewatches out there. His quest led to an unanticipated place, however, when the Blues Brother decided that he had a hankering for some anime. He knew exactly where to turn (to nerds) and admit that he didn’t have extensive knowledge of the subject, and Twitter was here for Belushi.

“Any anime fans out there?” he tweeted. “I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them – however I don’t know much else. But, I just saw ‘Your Name’ and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up!”

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll was quick to provide a recommendation: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

If you've got the time to invest in a series, can't recommend Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! enough, it's a love letter to the art of animation and the passion that makes ideas come alive on the screen. pic.twitter.com/oQWFKFmYNX — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 29, 2020

From there, the suggestions poured forth into Belushi’s replies. People were thrilled at his enthusiasm and stepped forward with Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, Akira, Paprika, Trigun, and more.

Angel's Egg pic.twitter.com/79HevHyWVA — Jerb (@KaizerSteel) December 29, 2020

Get weird with me, Jim Belushi. pic.twitter.com/jbXkPQ4kq0 — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) December 29, 2020

let’s all get Jim Belushi to watch Cowboy Bebop and Trigun, y’all https://t.co/i7ws0Sju2s — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) December 29, 2020

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Cowboy Bebop are the two top tier anime EVERYONE must watch. pic.twitter.com/ccULPDjmfK — Giftbringer (@smellbringer) December 29, 2020

Perfect Blue. Akira. Ghost in the Shell. pic.twitter.com/ioJQ8ovQ5x — eparsh 🏳️‍🌈 (@e_parsh) December 29, 2020

Cowboy Bebop is required in the curriculum. It's only 26 episodes, and if you're not a fan of subtitles, then good news: the English dub is actually really, really good thanks largely to @blumspew. — Tom Haflinger (@TomHaflinger) December 29, 2020

Before long, though, user Kelli Caplinger noted, “lol, jim belushi asking the internet ‘any anime fans out here? is akin to going to a grateful dead concert and shouting, ‘anyone got any weed?'” She wasn’t wrong. Belushi himself soon declared, “Apparently, a lot of people think anime and cannabis go together. I guess I’m set!”