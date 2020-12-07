Back in 2019, comedians and authors Desus Nice and The Kid Mero were asked to name which guest is at the top of their Desus & Mero wish list. Michelle Obama, Nice responded, “whatever she wants, it’d be a special five-hour episode. We would do everything. I’d be doing her hair, we’d be baking pies, do a hand game, playing double dutch. Just drinking Chardonnay.” The former-First Lady hasn’t appeared on the Showtime series yet, but the Bodega Boys landed a solid fallback guest: Barack Obama.

Obama will appear in a “special half-hour interview episode” of Desus & Mero this Sunday, December 13, as part of the press tour for his new book, A Promised Land. In the preview above, he jokes about not wearing his Timberlands and burns the hosts for their basketball skills in a game against Cory Booker (“Here’s the good news, looks like y’all could play for the Knicks”). The show’s Twitter account previewed the interview by tweeting, “The Bodega Boys just ran into somebody… y’all know him?” (it wasn’t frequent target Jeremy Renner), followed by, “Says he was the 44th President of the United States or something? Idk.” Obama also has a new nickname: Barry the Gawd.

Says he was the 44th President of the United States or something? Idk @BarackObama https://t.co/RWQ1TtlqVC pic.twitter.com/DzNTGqCbEs — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) December 7, 2020

Desus & Mero airs Sunday at 11:05 p.m. EST on Showtime.