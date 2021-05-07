For their last episode of the season, Desus and Mero traveled to Boston to meet up with the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who was not only ready to cut it up with the two hosts, but also very game to cover a host of modern classics. Most notably, Desus and Mero got Yo-Yo Ma to provide some cello beats from DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem” as the two threw in some freestyle in honor of recently passed rapper. After that, Yo-Yo Ma put his own spin on Britney Spears’ “Toxic” before tackling Sisqo’s “The Thong Song,” at Desus and Mero’s request.

The whole thing was a blast from start to finish, as the Showtime hosts also spent time meeting folks in Yo-Yo Ma’s neighborhood, including his barber who used to tame the Grammy winner’s locks. In short, it was prime Desus and Mero as the two have spent the past season locking down big name interviews like Barack Obama, and also doing some public good by checking in with mental health professionals who have had their hands understandably full during the pandemic.

The two also took the time to educate a fifth grade class on two very important topics: The Revolutionary War and Megan Thee Stallion. For their time, the students all walked away with free sneakers, but not before touching the hosts’ heart by having nothing but good things to say about their Zoom teacher who shed some light on what school has been like in these pandemic times.

“You know how like the yellow in your battery, like no matter how much you charge your battery, it still stays yellow? That’s what it feels like,” Mr. Robles told Desus and Mero. “But you draw energy from the other students in your class, so we’re all looking out for each other and charging each other’s battery.”