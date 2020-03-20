Alex Garland‘s ‘Devs,’ starring Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno, has launched as FX on Hulu’s first original series. The sci-fi show oozes futuristic paranoia and pairs a beautifully frightening aesthetic with charismatic performances, all of which bring a disturbing parable to life. Here, we’ll break down the show’s many mysteries as the season unfolds around the works of a tech CEO with a possible messianic complex.

We’re only on week 4 of Devs (halfway through the limited series), and Nick Offerman’s Forest has already gone through some distinct phases. He began the series as a portrait of tech CEO eccentricity (that poor lettuce), and before the end of the premiere, he stood still and watched while his fixer, Kenton, murdered a coding genius (Sergei) who apparently committed industrial espionage. Then Forest took a break from being an openly bad dude and appeared to be super concerned about the seemingly suicidal girlfriend (Lily) of Sergei, but this week, he’s going back to his ominous ways, not to mention vicious ones.

After an episode that begins with literal earthquake tremors, Forest spends his time worried about about a couple of youthquakers: (1) Lily, who is regarded as some sort of threat to Devs; (2) Lyndon, who’s even younger (a teenager), who he fires from Devs for “undermining” the project by making an enormous breakthrough. And there’s a death threat from Forest too, so yup, no more Mr. Nice Guy. Let’s also not forget that Alex Garland is writing-directing here, so something major might happen to the fabric of reality by the end of this show, and not everyone shall survive. With that said, let’s wildly predict where these characters will end up — from most to least likely to make it out alive — after they also get ominous:

8. Stewart



This guy gets it. He sees everything that happens inside of Devs, and he knows how to play the game. Stewart realizes that there’s some unorthodox sh*t going down, but he seems to believe that he’s working some good. He also seems like a really decent (and funny) guy, and everyone on the Devs team likes him. He’s exudes a genuine warmth. Hell, he’s practically the only character who doesn’t seem hardened by inhabiting this arguably soulless world. I do worry that he’ll end up being collateral damage during one of Forest’s anger fests. I don’t wanna see Stewart dragged out into a field and suffocated like Sergei, but I don’t think that will happen, although I do fret for his well-being. It’s not healthy to work somewhere that doesn’t believe in clocks or downtime, and much like Vegas, what happens in Devs stays there. That goes for both the good and the bad.

7. Katie



Katie seems pretty safe and like she’s the one who holds the most cards in this game. She’s Forest’s right hand, and he appears to trust her every judgment, although she’s given him no reason to ever doubt her adherence to the Devs rules. Her fierce sense of determinism also strongly appeals to him because it justifies everything that he must tell himself in order to keep processing his daughter’s death. Katie’s cold as hell, and I could kinda see her being in charge at the end of this mess. Forest’s simply too emotional (and fragile, and volatile) to keep running the company forever. If both of them survive, I really wouldn’t be surprised if he goes meditating on mountaintops while she runs the joint. As for what Katie and Forest were staring at during this conversation. It sure looks like Lily as rendered by the deterministic Devs system.

6. Pete



Who is this guy, really? I don’t know, man. Alex Garland clearly wanted Pete to serve a purpose, or he wouldn’t be receiving such pointed screentime, but I can’t tell what his purpose in this story might be. He’s awfully protective of Lily, although it’s difficult to tell from where his loyalty springs. Pete’s not afraid of Kenton, though, and you gotta give him props for that because Kenton could easily raise the hairs on anyone’s neck.

5. Forest



Forest is a complete mess, and a powerful one. He’s a genius who constantly second-guesses himself, and he can’t handle any challenges (other than, occasionally, from Katie) to his Devs project, although it’s clear that Forest takes everything personally. When he frets over being a “magician” while speaking with Katie, he’s mainly afraid that since they are magicians, they can decide to view the future and change it right after the fact. Is this fear rooted in Forest’s that his daughter’s death may have been preventable through a different course of action on that fateful day? It’s difficult to tell, but every decision he makes revolves around how haunted he is by young Amaya.