Alex Garland‘s ‘Devs,’ starring Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno, has launched as FX on Hulu’s first original series. The sci-fi show oozes futuristic paranoia and pairs a beautifully frightening aesthetic with charismatic performances, all of which bring a disturbing parable to life. Here, we’ll break down the show’s many mysteries as the season unfolds around the works of a tech CEO with a possible messianic complex.

The fifth episode of Devs is full of unease, and looming above all is Kenton, the fixer, wondering how his murderous ways will affect him. We’ll get to Kenton soon, but first, it’s worth discussing how this week takes another blast into the anxiety of Nick Offerman’s mixed-greens chomping tech CEO, Forest. The episode is sort-of nebulous overall, and it’s hard to really categorize (or rank) it all, other than to just toss it all out there and trust that Alex Garland will tie up his characters’ various arcs by season’s end.

So, let’s talk about Forest. The series is now digging deep into the roots of his trauma, although that doesn’t arrive until after some strange experiment with the Devs machinery and a mouse. A lot of terminology gets thrown around that’s confusing as heck if you’re not staring at the screen and reading captions and rewinding, and yes, it’s a little tiring. After all that work is done, we’re rewarded with the root of Forest’s agony. Look at Offerman’s face, man. Dude is killing this performance.

Unfortunately for Forest (although I’m not sure how much he realizes), this reliving of the past also seems to support the multiverse theory that he so despises. Although he sees Amaya die in a car accident, another Forest is seen pulling the kid out of the car unharmed with no trace of a visible accident. His subsequent guilt for the accident that transpired, though, seems justified: Forest and his wife were talking via cell phones — already a distraction and totally unnecessary when you’re gonna see each other in 30 seconds — when she ran a stop sign, leading to the fatal accident. Back in the present, his right-hand woman, Katie, drops her theory on Forest for why he can’t stop reliving this trauma: Forest is punishing himself for not being able to save his family.

Katie’s hunch is that Forest hates the thought of free will because it means that Amaya didn’t have to die. It further follows that he’s blaming himself for the chain of events — because he and his wife were chatting about pasta as the crash happened? There’s a lesson from Devs right there: put down the damn phones, y’all.

Forest is willing to listen, at least to Katie, but we’re getting more insight into exactly why Forest was so bloody angry last week, which led to him firing Lyndon the kid genius after his breakthrough. Forest was angry about any research supporting the multiverse theory, mainly because he — maybe? — thinks that splitting hairs will alter reality and destroy the version of Amaya that’s rendered inside the Devs machine. Hearing Offerman rant about “nerd hard-ons” might make it worth listening to all this tech talk, but it’s still a lot to wade through. And there should be more to come in further episodes, since we really haven’t seen why Forest considers Lily to be such a threat.