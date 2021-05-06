Will Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra really return for Showtime’s Dexter revival, as a possible set photo would suggest? An O.G. cast member may have thrown cold water all over that (quite strong) theory. Fans hoped that Debra, who obviously died at the end of the show’s eight-season run, would somehow make it back for the 10-episode limited series revival. Speculation has abounded that she will not be a zombie risen from the ocean-dead or anything but that she would be Dexter’s new Dark Passenger.

Well, the character that many viewers consider to be Dexter’s previous Dark Passenger (who dealt out murder-related advice to the title character), Harry, is definitely not returning (and he would know his status for sure, since filming recently wrapped). That isn’t too surprising, given the possibility that Debra would pinch hit in his place; however, the actor who played Harry, James Remar, is casting doubt on everyone else’s return, too. In a video that Remar apparently sent to a fan (who he mentions by name), Remar declares, “They didn’t ask any of the original cast back.” So… no one? Here’s more:

“I will not be back as Harry Morgan on Dexter Season 9. Thank you for saying that Harry is one of the best characters you’ve seen on a TV show. It’s one of the best characters I’ve ever had the chance to play. Especially season one. They didn’t ask any of the original cast back, so I don’t know what they’re doing… I really have no idea. It’s too bad because all of us wanted to go back. But, you know, it’s their show, so they’re gonna do what they wanna do.”

This seems… like a wet blanket, of course. Let’s think about what we know about the revival, though. We know that Dexter’s going to be an East Coast Guy again after leaving his temporary “lumberjack” occupation in Oregon, although he’s not going to be back in Miami. Instead, he’ll be headed to upstate New York, and that makes it totally possible for Dexter to replace Harry’s rent-free space in his conscience-hole with Debra while the rest of the O.G. cast is either dead or still in Miami. We still don’t know anything about poison-happy Hannah, though, since she ended the show in Argentina while caring for the son, Harrison, who Dexter decided to abandon.

In other words, we still know nothing concrete about Debra, and James Remar may simply be playing it safe because, yeah, the forensic evidence of striped shirts says a lot. Although I’m still holding out for Dexter’s son to return, all grown up, and face off with Dad, who’s back to serial killing and has a new job to help cover his tracks.

The Dexter revival will likely arrive in late 2021.