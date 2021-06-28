Anticipation for Showtime’s Dexter revival is running high. That’s a testament to fan devotion, really, and also a nod towards everyone who hopes that the upcoming limited series can erase that less-than-satisfying series finale (Dexter Morgan sailed into a freaking hurricane, survived but faked his own death, and then settled into a quiet Oregon lumberjack life). For the most part, the eight-season series was solid enough that people really want to see this ending remedied and a new one written in its place, albeit a decade later. And hopefully, the revival will be an exception and succeed, much like the infuriatingly good Cobra Kai, although it appears that 10 further episodes will be as far as Dexter takes us into his future (if he even has a future, that is).

Well, star Michael C. Hall has spoken out about the original ending with Times Radio (via NME), and he totally understands why people felt let down by what transpired. Hall has revealed that he’s found it “gratifying” to continue Dexter’s story in the limited series. He added, “I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy.” Hall continued while explaining that Dexter’s “choice” was something that he had been alright with, but “as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapour at that point, so I get it.”

As far as the “choice” is concerned, one can assume that Dexter wished to break the cycle and spare his son, Harrison, a serial-killer life like his own. Yet Showtime has suggested in a teaser that the father-son relationship might be important in this revival, so will we see Harrison visit dear old dad in his relaxed, upstate New York digs? Fans would likely love to see a confrontation, given that Dexter chose not to regroup with Hannah and Harrison in Argentina. Ten years have supposedly passed between the original finale and the revival, so the timing could be right for a showdown.

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe recently revealed that his dear (late) friend, Bill Paxton, had (wrongly) attributed Hall’s Globes win (for the fourth season) to “the cancer card.” Let’s hope that the Dexter revival (and Hall’s return performance) is so fantastic that no one can attempt to make that type of claim again.

(Via Times Radio & NME)