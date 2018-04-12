Michael C. Hall Is Open To A ‘Dexter’ Reboot: ‘Never Say Never’

#Dexter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.12.18 3 Comments
dexter reboot

SHOWTIME

Dexter, a once very good show (the John Lithgow season, in particular, is excellent), suffered a dramatic fall from the grace in the later seasons, capped off with the infamous treadmill incident and an all-time-yeesh series finale. I have one word for you: lumberjack. But because all old shows, even ones that were on for eight seasons, must be in consideration to come back, Michael C. Hall, who played forensic specialist by day / serial killer by night (and also sometimes day) Dexter Morgan, was recently asked about a Dexter reboot.

“When Dexter ended, I wanted to mix it up and felt like the cumulative effect of the things I have done since has served as a sort of ‘Dexorcism.’ [But] it’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter,” the Golden Globe-winning actor said. “I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.”

Hall, who said he’s come to terms with Dexter being “in the first paragraph of my obituary if one is written, maybe the first sentence” (this hypothetical obituary writer apparently isn’t a Six Feet Under fan), can next be seen in Harlan Coben’s eight-part drama Safe, which premieres on Netflix in May.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dexter
TAGSDexterMICHAEL C HALL

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 7 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP