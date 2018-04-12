Michael C. Hall Is Open To A ‘Dexter’ Reboot: ‘Never Say Never’

SHOWTIME

Dexter, a once very good show (the John Lithgow season, in particular, is excellent), suffered a dramatic fall from the grace in the later seasons, capped off with the infamous treadmill incident and an all-time-yeesh series finale. I have one word for you: lumberjack. But because all old shows, even ones that were on for eight seasons, must be in consideration to come back, Michael C. Hall, who played forensic specialist by day / serial killer by night (and also sometimes day) Dexter Morgan, was recently asked about a Dexter reboot.

“When Dexter ended, I wanted to mix it up and felt like the cumulative effect of the things I have done since has served as a sort of ‘Dexorcism.’ [But] it’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter,” the Golden Globe-winning actor said. “I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.”

Hall, who said he’s come to terms with Dexter being “in the first paragraph of my obituary if one is written, maybe the first sentence” (this hypothetical obituary writer apparently isn’t a Six Feet Under fan), can next be seen in Harlan Coben’s eight-part drama Safe, which premieres on Netflix in May.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Variety)