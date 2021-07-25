There were a lot of panels at this weekend’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con, but among the biggest was for the forthcoming Dexter limited series, which will bring back everyone’s favorite serial killer-killing serial killer (Michael C. Hall) for at least one more batch of episodes. Not only was there a new trailer, but there were two other big reveals: a premiere date and the season’s killer du jour.

First off, the still-not-named Dexter return will start its 10-episode run on Nov. 7, on Showtime, its original home. It will also not simply pick things up where it left off, especially as where it left off is highly controversial, even among die-hards.

“It was important that this not be Dexter season 9,” said Clyde Phillips, the show’s showrunner from Season 1 through 4. “We wanted to acknowledge that nearly 10 years have passed and we pick up with Dexter being in another place far away from Miami.”

They also revealed the new cast members, including Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and David Magidof. There’s also Clancy Brown, the seasoned character actor — you know him from Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers, and last year’s Promising Young Woman. Brown will play this season’s main antagonist, joining such august company as John Lithgow, Christian Camargo, Edward James Olmos, Colin Hanks, Jonny Lee Miller, and more.

Earlier it was reported that Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter were both returning in some fashion, though it’s unclear how, given that both they’re characters [spoiler].

You can watch the full Dexter panel below, and you can watch the new trailer in above.