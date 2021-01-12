Dexter‘s eight seasons recently departed Netflix as Showtime gears up to start shooting a limited series revival. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips plans to make good on remedying the maligned (and rather silly) “lumberjack” ending to the series, and the show is primed to attract an even bigger audience for Showtime. However, it looks like at least some of the wishes from fans may not be in the cards, unless Showtime is planning on announcing returns from the original cast later. For now, it sure looks like Michael C. Hall is the only familiar face onboard, but that could change. We’ll see.

Alright, so the good news is this: Dexter (who originally faked his own death) is no longer lumberjack-ing in Oregon. However, he isn’t returning to Florida, either, which means that it’s unlikely that we’ll see his old police-force pals again. Fingers might stay crossed for Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra to somehow return as a dark passenger, but Carpenter hasn’t been confirmed, and Showtime has revealed that Dexter will be heading to upstate New York. It doesn’t seem as if he’s retiring to a nice farm up there, but one never knows. However, news of the new supporting cast more than suggests that he’s working with (or at least tangling with) local law enforcement. We’ve already heard that the new villain will be played by Clancy Brown (of SpongeBob SquarePants fame), who will play the mayor of fictional Iron Lake. Here’s more of the cast via Deadline:

Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) have joined Michael C. Hall and Clancy Brown in the 10-episode limited series, which begins production next month in Massachusetts. Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York. Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Bishop’s brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school. Alcott is Randall, with whom Dexter (Hall) has a meaningful encounter.

Well, it doesn’t sound like Yvonne Strahovski returning as poison-happy Hannah is in the cards, but one never knows. It truly seems like the revival would want her onboard, but she’s probably still in Argentina, enjoying her new life while Harrison might be easing steadily toward some serial killer tendencies of his own. And we haven’t heard a thing about Harrison, but wouldn’t it be something if he tracked dad down to upstate New York, where the two would clash over the whole abandonment thing? Dexter’s own dad would never have abandoned his son, no matter what, and even though Dexter probably thought he was giving Harrison a better life, this still leaves room for a lot of resentment. All of this is wild speculation on my part, but hey, I’d be here to watch the show end with Dexter and Harrison facing off. Why not? It’s better than chopping wood.

As of now, the Dexter limited series revival is scheduled for a fall 2021 launch.

