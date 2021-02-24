Michael C. Hall Wants To Know ‘What The Hell Happened’ To Dexter

This year is the 20th anniversary of HBO’s Six Feet Under, the show that earned actor Michael C. Hall the first of his six Emmy nominations. The other five are for Dexter. Both series have notable events coming up: the Six Feet Under gang, including Hall, Peter Krause, and Frances Conroy, are reuniting for PaleyFest LA, while Dexter is returning for 10 new episodes on Showtime. Hall has already explained why the time is right for more Dexter Morgan, but he expanded on his reasoning in a recent interview with NME.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes. I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time,” he explained. “Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.” Apparently “what the hell happened to him” is that he moved from Florida to Oregon, in the original series finale, and again from Oregon to upstate New York in the revival.

Hall continued, “I just needed the persuasion of time passing, so I could [get] some distance away from that part and have more possibilities for him. Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling. There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on.” For Dexter, life isn’t a highway; it’s a treadmill.

Dexter returns later this year.

(Via NME)