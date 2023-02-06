Showtime, like AMC with The Walking Dead and Paramount Network with Yellowstone, is about to get spinoff crazy with spinoffs. Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that four Billions spinoffs are in the works, and there’s good news for followers of everyone’s favorite premium-cable-network serial killer, Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan.

As fans of the O.G. show and the limited series revival know, however, Dexter appeared to come to an end because the man had to die. In the aftermath, Showtime made it very clear that Dexter is definitely dead and will not rise, but at least the new finale left people torn rather than raging, like that lumberjack junk of yesteryear. At the time of the revival finale, Showtime did not close the door to more — a Harrison-led spinoff, perhaps? Not so fast. Now, we’re hearing what that means from the Wall Street Journal:.

The network has ordered an origin-story prequel to “Dexter,” a serial-killer drama that dates back to 2006. Showtime is also exploring separate spinoffs based on the back stories of compelling “Dexter” characters, including one known as the Trinity Killer.

This actually sounds like Harrison is out of luck, which figures, given that the kid was “born in blood.” In addition, we can’t hope too hard to see more John Lithgow if the Trinity Killer is getting a back story. Yet what is set in TV stone so far is the Dexter Morgan prequel, so let the dream casting begin. Meanwhile, Dexter himself will continue Rotting-In-Peace. No zombies in this franchise!

