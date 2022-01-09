(SPOILERS for Showtime’s Dexter revival will be found below.)

“Sometimes I wish the hurricane had taken me, released me of the burden of my own urges. Instead, it showed me that I have to bear them alone. That’s my fate… Let me die, so my son can live.” – Dexter Morgan, Season 9, Episode 10

*deep sigh*

I’m feeling oddly torn after the Dexter: New Blood season finale where the show’s principal serial killer bites the dust. After all, this revival set out, from the very beginning, to erase the sins of the lumberjack past (and it did so for at least the first half of the sesaon). The Powers That Be had heard all of our complaints about that series finale. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips and star Michael C. Hall knew that the whole “sail into a hurricane and emerge as a lumberjack” maneuver was silly. Seriously, somebody (back in the day, a decade ago) truly expected people to be cool with the beloved serial killer anticlimactically gliding away with no consequence.

There also was no justice to this ending. Dexter simply tossed the body of his dead sister into the ocean near Miami, sailed into a hurricane, and smirked through his (supposedly) final onscreen moments. It was a weird flex, at best. And to many viewers, it was a mildly insulting payoff for watching eight seasons, the final few of which didn’t measure up to preexisting standards. On one hand, this was bad. On the other hand, this outcome gave Showtime and Phillips and Hall a chance to make things right better. And let’s face it, no matter what happened, not everyone would be happy with a redo. Because the word “lumberjack” is already enough to set off Dexter fans. This had to be handled delicately, and some fans, like our own Dustin Rowles, declared that one of the key things that needed to happen here was that “Dexter must die.”

Mission accomplished. Did this happen the right way, though?

I would argue not, for a few reasons:

– Harrison/Dexter Connection Wasted: The season spent an awful lot of time building Harrison up as having a Dark Passenger and leading us to believe that Dexter’s own character had developed so much that he’d help the kid channel his own dark and violent proclivities for the greater good. Instead, Harrison changes his own mind on a dime because Dexter killed an innocent man, Logan. In effect, Harrison’s “Coach” had died, so all bets were off. Not that this was all wrong because Dexter did deserve to die (sometime, maybe not yet, though). And the swift turn of events (and Dexter praising Harrison for pulling the trigger) felt like a middle finger to the “Born In Blood” vibe explored throughout the season.