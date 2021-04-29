The last time we saw Dexter Morgan, he was staring straight into the camera with no expression on his face, residing by himself in a snowy cabin in the middle of nowhere. Eight years later, he’s still living in the middle of nowhere, but at least he has some company. Sure, the “company” is a man wrapped in the serial killer’s trademark duct tape and plastic wrap, but at least he’s smiling again. Everything’s coming up Dexter!

Showtime has shared a new teaser for the 10-episode Dexter limited series. The new season won’t take place in Miami, where much of the series was shot, or Oregon, where Dexter became a lumberjack. Instead, it’s set in the (fictional) upstate New York town of Iron Lake, overseen by the season’s villain, played by Clancy Brown.

Why did Michael C. Hall decide the time was right for more Dexter? “This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed. This is going to happen in real time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again,” he said, referring to original showrunner Clyde Phillips. “It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it’s the right time to do it and it did. And I’m excited.”

Dexter returns this fall.