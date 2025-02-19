(Man, you know that an article with a headline like this ^^^ is going to have SPOILERS…)

Cobra Kai will never die, but two core characters bit the dust in the sixth (and final) season‘s penultimate episode. And I would be lying if I didn’t admit to enjoying the spectacle, mainly because Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has loomed large as a hot-tub-loving villain since The Karate Kid Part III, and he died as he lived. It was only fitting that he would be ambushed on his yacht, and the ambusher in question was John Kreese (Martin Kove), who had redeemed himself by essentially admitting to have crushed the spirit of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) too many years ago, ruining much of his adulthood. And ultimately, Kreese went out protecting Johnny after admitting that the teacher had been “surpassed” by the student. [Sob.]

Johnny also did earn a delicious ending at the Sekai Taikai tournament (and, in a full-circle moment, he even received a “You’re alright, Lawrence” from Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso), but first, the ambush happened. This involved Kreese and Silver grappling on the yacht’s deck, and Kreese decided what the hell, and he threw his cigar toward some propane, which led to an explosion that presumably killed them both. Or did it?