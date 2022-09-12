Terry Silver, man. He’s glorious. I mean, he is an awful person (who made his fortune through a toxic waste disposal company) but still somehow a terrific character. One only need to consult that iconic scene in The Karate Kid III where Terry’s cackling into a phone (in a sauna while only wearing a towel) about he’s going to make Daniel LaRusso feel the pain. The rest of that threquel was not fantastic, mind you, but this scene (and Terry) will live on forever. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith infused a cosmic amount of energy into this character, which he revived for Cobra Kai a few years ago, and the results were pure magic. Fans enjoyed seeing this cartoonish villain maneuver through a new generation, and in Season 5 (which still has the “Eye of the Tiger”), Terry got what he deserved (including Daniel’s crane kick). And he lost a Rembrandt.

It’s a fitting fate for Terry, who got recruited by Vietnam war-buddy John Kreese to help reinforce the dojo against the combined forces of Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang. The baddies then won the All Valley Tournament because Terry cheated, and then the show revealed that Silver forced Stingray to help frame Kreese and ship him off to worship Jell-O in prison. The trio of performances here — from Thomas Ian Griffith, Paul Walter Hauser, and Martin Cove — were tremendous in their commitment to the karate-soap-opera drama of this franchise. Likewise, the series creators (Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg) knew how to ignite the Terry Silver dynamite.

Thomas Ian Griffith was gracious enough to sit down for a chat to discuss what’s really going on in Terry Silver’s head. We also discussed the season finale, in which Terry kicked Chozen’s ass, and then Daniel kicked Terry’s ass. Also, Thomas has some dreams for Terry, no matter what happens after his Cobra Kai downfall.

Hi Thomas, I wanna start with an odd question. I know you were a martial arts expert before joining The Karate Kid franchise. If I was thinking about choosing a style for, say, self-defense, which would you recommend?

Oh, there are so many wonderful styles. It really depends on what you’re looking for and your immediate goal. Is it purely for self-defense or health to get in shape? But a good school, they’re out there, and the stretching and the physicality away from the whole fighting thing, it just becomes who you are. I grew up doing this and kept up with it, and it’s part of my daily life, and that’s helped me in so many ways. First of all, as a kid, it helped keep me on the straight and narrow, and as an adult, I have this outlet. Having a place to go where you feel safe, you get an incredible workout, and you walk out and go, “I can just deal with anything that’s coming my way.” I think that’s the way to go. If you can find a school or a teacher like that, it pushes you beyond what you thought you were capable of but also in a very safe environment because the health factors, but physical and mental, well like I said, I live it.

I was mulling over the subject while watching this season, and you seemed like the perfect person to ask, so I appreciate it.

Sure! Just to be able to divorce the rest of the world for that hour or so when you’re on the mat, there’s a purity and you’re connected with your breathing and your body, it’s just a great art.

Speaking of which, Terry Silver is an art fan. And after Season 4, you told Men’s Health that you didn’t consider Terry a “bad” guy but mostly “misunderstood.”

[Smiles]

Given what has now transpired, do you feel any differently?

You know, when you play a character, you can’t think of them as a good or bad guy, you find the commonality of them, what you can relate to. For me, Terry has such great qualities in terms of off-the-chart loyalty. He was brought back into this world when he knew that it was the last thing that he wanted, but his loyalty towards friends, someone would say just life, and then go back to saying, “Why did we originally start this? To really teach kids a way to compete in life, to be able to (no matter what’s going on) succeed.” And that’s a pure, wonderful thing, and I think along the way, strings got pulled that took him down a dark path because things backfired and became personal.

Things got real personal with John Kreese, yeah.

And then Terry has that way where he’s someone who can devote himself to martial arts the way he did, to the piano the way he did, to his art, the way he looks at life. He exists on a certain level that’s zero tolerance for anything like, “Why don’t you understand that what I’m doing is right? It’s good. And when I ask for forgiveness and love and I don’t get it back?” He really takes it so personally, so I think through the course of this season, you see that now he’s in charge because Kreese has a weakness and wasn’t true to the commitment they made together. He thinks that by making the dojos ultra-fancy and expanding, this is going to give him what he’s looking for. I think in that search, he falls short, and that’s so devastating for him. The people that are challenging him are stopping him from succeeding. He just goes into that place where they have to literally be discarded.