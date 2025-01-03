The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka held back on a revival for decades. The duo said “no” countless times including for some truly ridiculous scenarios, and as a duo, they were content to let Pat Morita’s legacy stand intact while avoiding pitches that would have only dampened the franchise’s legacy. Then came the creative trio of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, whose vision and unadulterated respect for The Karate Kid ultimately led Macchio and Zabka to climb aboard Cobra Kai. Six full seasons later, the former YouTube Red series will soon come to a close on its forever streaming home, Netflix. As a result, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence’s Valley-focused story will resolve (with Daniel continuing in the Karate Kid: Legends movie), and this never would have happened without tireless work from both Macchio and Zabka as executive producers. Let’s leap into hints on what to expect from Cobra Kai‘s finale episodes.

Plot Yep, Daniel and Johnny are crane kicking together again. Hmm. As Cobra Kai fans know, the second part of the sixth season ended with the franchise’s darkest moment (the death of Brandon H. Lee’s Kwon), one that prompted whispers of whether a Miyagi-do curse existed. That tragedy will be followed by only five episodes left to wrap up the show, and do not forget that the franchise still hasn’t answered a significant question involving the movies, so there’s that loose end sitting out there for the taking. On a more straightforward note, the Sekai Taikai competition wasn’t settled yet, and that tournament is a framework for the show’s lingering beefs. Those include LaRusso’s inner conflict with what he didn’t know about Mr. Miyagi along with Terry Silver/John Kreese’s displays of misplaced machismo and their willingness to pounce upon competitors for their own ends. Of the younger generation, Tory has suffered most from Kreese’s selfishness, and she has also endured high personal-life stakes, which have set her up to either dramatically rise or fall in this finale. Unlike much of the rest of the younger cast, who is going onto college after affluent upbringings, Tory (moreso than Robby, and remember, Miguel’s father issues and other conflicts have already seen resolution) is the true underdog of her karate generation. Since Cobra Kai celebrates underdogs, it only feels fitting for the final episodes to give her a proper send off (and this was hinted at with Tory defecting away from Miyagi-do, paving the path toward further redemption) and hopefully undo the damage that Kreese has done under the guise of being a surrogate father. Will Tory receive that ending? Those hopes don’t make for a compelling teaser, so here’s sizzle reel of sorts for the final episodes. Behold. It’s a very “sleight of hand” reel, isn’t it? But the “COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!” feels like much more than a catchphrase, especially with Macchio’s voice uttering those words, too. A combined legacy (after LaRusso and Lawrence settled their differences for good in Part 2) will carry this puppy home, and Netflix has provided an oh-so-brief synopsis:

After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this. Despite Cobra Kai coming to a close, this karate soap opera shall live on forever, and I would not be shocked to learn of a spin off or two (including a Miyagi prequel that has already been teased by the co-creators). Additionally, Karate Kid: Legends, which stars Macchio and Jackie Chan, is understood to pick up shortly after Cobra Kai‘s finale. Cast This will be the final assembly of the full cast led by Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). A trio of other warriors — Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), and Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) — help to flesh out the antagonistic side of the films, although the goofy evolution of Chozen was one of Cobra Kai‘s purest pleasures. Sensei Kim Dae-Un (Alicia Hannah-Kim) has held her own against the male-heavy villainous side of the franchise, and Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) is the most detested teacher of the final episodes. The younger generation of karate stars will continue to bring it to the finish. They include Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Peyton List (Tory), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Oona O’Brien (Devon), and Griffin Santopietro (Anthony). Continuing Sekai Taikai foes will include Patrick Luwis (Axel) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara). Non-karate-wielding characters who have helped lend some reality to this spin off include Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso) and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen). Without them, this series would be endless drama punctuated by occasional convertible drives through the Valley.