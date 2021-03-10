It’s been almost a month since Disney sent Gina Carano packing, firing her from The Mandalorian over anti-Semitic tweets. She’s doing fine — she got a job making movies with rightwing punching bag Ben Shapiro. But conservatives still made a stink about it, some accusing them of targeting her for her political views. But when questioned about letting her go, Disney CEO Bob Chapek maintained the company is apolitical.

Tuesday was the mega-corporation’s annual shareholder meeting. As per Deadline, one person asked Chapek about their “blacklist,” noting that Pascal had also come under hot water for a tweet involving Nazi Germany.

Chapek sort of dodged the question, though not entirely. Without naming her specifically, he said he doesn’t “really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning.” He then said that the company stands “for values that are universal: Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion. And we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

Carano spent her last months as a Disney employee stirring up trouble over social media. She made jokes about trans people, she spread misinformation about the 2020 election, and she ultimately compared conservatives who receive criticism for their beliefs to Jews who died in the Holocaust. While Carano drowned her woes in an interview with new boss Ben Shapiro, at least she did so while saying nice things about her co-star Pedro Pascal.

(Via Deadline)