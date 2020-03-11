Concerns over the spread of coronavirus has impacted the production schedule of at least one Disney+ tv show. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which is currently filming, has cancelled a shoot scheduled in Prague, Czech Republic, over a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 in the European nation.

The show, currently slated for an August release on Disney’s streaming service, was one of the first scheduled to hit Disney+ as the first show included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as THR reported on Tuesday, its European shoot will now not happen as actors and crew involved in the shoot will head home.

There’s no indication of whether parts of the script will be rewritten because of this cancelation, or whether its release will be delayed as a result. Some reports have suggested rewrites for the show, which according to brief glimpses of footage Disney has shared will chronicle the new path Captain America’s role takes in the wake of Steve Rogers’ exit from the MCU.