Baby Yoda Will Have A Christmas Day Present For ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans

The final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 hits this Friday, but the show isn’t going away for awhile just yet. Disney+ has confirmed the rumors that a Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special will air on Christmas Day. The behind-the-scenes series is a huge hit for fans, who are going to love only having to wait a week to watch the making of the second season. However, unlike Season 1, which had eight behind-the-scenes episodes, Season 2 will only have a one hour special as of now. But it will offer insights into the life-action debut of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano ahead of her just-announced Disney+ series. Via StarWars.com:

From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the second season of The Mandalorian is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride, which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold. This Christmas, Disney+ takes viewers behind the scenes of the groundbreaking season in a new hour-long Making of Season Two special.

If you haven’t seen the first batch of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episodes, it’s well worth the watch for fans of the bounty hunting series. The making-of series showcases the groundbreaking technology used to film each episode from only a tiny studio in Manhattan Beach, California. The state-of-the-art tech can instantly transports Mando to new locations at the press of a button. More importantly, there’s an entire episode dedicated to the creation of Baby Yoda, who’s a technical marvel in and of himself. The little guy requires a team of at least six animatronic and puppet experts who individually work different parts of his body to create the life-like cuteness that’s been absolutely dominating the pop culture landscape from the moment he raised his tiny finger.

(Via StarWars.com)

